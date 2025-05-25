Conan O'Brien joins the cast of Toy Story 5

It's actually not all too long until we will all be flocking to cinemas to see the next chapter in the Toy Story saga. Toy Story 5 is set to premiere from June 19, 2026, and with that getting steadily closer by the minute, another star has been added to the animated film's cast.

Joining Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear once more, now we can expect Conan O'Brien to be making his Toy Story debut as the all-new character of Smartypants. This was affirmed by O'Brien in an Instagram post, where he explains:

"It's the best character of them all. I far prefer this character, I don't even wanna play Woody or Buzz, not even if they beg me. I'm Smartypants."

We've yet to hear much of official substance about Toy Story 5 yet, meaning we'll just have to stay tuned to learn about the plot for this film, which will be tasked with living up to four predecessors that have hit 100%, 100%, 98%, and 97% when it comes to critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.