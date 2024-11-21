Conan O'Brien is playing Death Stranding Director's Cut

HQ

As we told you last week, Conan O'Brien is back again with his ever-popular Clueless Gamer and in a teaser it was revealed that he would be playing Death Stranding Director's Cut - a game he actually starred in after visiting Hideo Kojima's studio in Japan.

If you suspect that Conan will have problems with the rather sophisticated game - you're obviously right. And we should be grateful for that, because his musings and ineptitude lead to several unintentionally hilarious situations.

You can check out the video below, and we'd also like to remind you that in a few months we'll be seeing Conan in a completely different context. As we recently reported, he is set to host the 97th Academy Awards in March 2025.