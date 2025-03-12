Conan O'Brien: "I want to be in the next Diablo, I want to be a demon"

HQ

Last night, Conan O'Brien appeared at a Blizzard event during SXSW Austin, where he was joined by Blizzard boss Johanna Faries. If you're familiar with O'Brien, you'll know that he's got a good grasp of the world of gaming (although Clueless Gamer has revealed that he's not necessarily esports material), and that he has the ability to surprise people by saying whatever comes to mind.

And he did just that when he suddenly declared that he should be a character in the Diablo series, stating (thanks Deadline):

"I want to be in the next Diablo. I want to be a demon or necromancer. My wife when she met thought I was a necromancer. If I'm in Diablo, people will get to decide if I live or die very quickly."

Of course, it's hard to imagine a game where O'Brien would blend in worse than in the dark and rather humorless Diablo IV, but Faries answered him this way:

"No, we'll get the writers on this."

We're keeping our fingers crossed that Conan O'Brien will make a guest appearance in the Diablo series, but whether Faries was serious and it will actually happen, we don't know. Check out the full discussion below, it offers several highlights.