LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Xbox 20/20 May Update - Xbox Series X Gameplay First Look
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles just got tons of new content in latest DLC

Conan Exiles recently received 94 new building pieces, placeables and gear pieces as part of the new Architects of Argos DLC.

FunCom has released a new DLC for Conan Exiles titled Architects of Argos, and as the name implies, there's a lot here for everyone dreaming of becoming an Architect in the Hyborian Age. This new DLC introduces 94 new building pieces, placeables and gear pieces, all inspired by the ancient seafaring nation Argos.

This means there are now over 500 different building pieces available in Conan Exiles, in addition to hundreds of pieces of furniture and decorative items. Check the trailer below for a few hints of palaces, temples, and monuments, you can build with Architects of Argos.

As a side note, there's also now a Complete Edition available, that includes the game and 10 extra DLC - including Architects of Argos.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Conan Exiles
Conan ExilesConan ExilesConan Exiles

Related texts

Conan ExilesScore

Conan Exiles
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Let's hope that in the coming months Funcom can address some of the flaws still present because we feel that there's the foundation of an unmissable title here."



Loading next content