Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles is free to play this weekend

FunCom's action survival title Conan Exiles is free to play this weekend for those looking for a new experience.

The action survival game Conan Exiles, developed by FunCom, is now free to play on Steam, but only for 3 days. Conan Exiles is set in the world of Conan the Barbarian and in this sandbox, you can build your own house, explore dungeons and even establish a shared city with other players. The goal is to try to survive in this vast world while fighting to reclaim and dominate the exiled lands, but of course, there are a lot of other things you can do as well.

Check the game out on Steamvia this link - it's free to play until May 18.

If you really like it after the trial and decide to keep playing, the Standard Edition of Conan Exiles is also on sale now, you can get it at half price, the discount ends on May 26.

Conan Exiles

