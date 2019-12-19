Conan Chop Chop releases in February

Mighty Kingdom and Funcom have revealed that Conan Chop Chop will be released on February 25 next year, bringing a more cartoony take on the Conan universe when it lands on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

"We have had so much fun developing this game, that I actually have mixed feelings about the end being nigh," admits Mighty Kingdom CEO Philip Mayes. "An action-adventure rogue-lite party-game. Featuring Conan. I mean, what more can you ask for?"

What's more is we even have a brand new trailer to celebrate the announcement as well, as you can see below, showing the unique take on the Conan universe that was first revealed on April Fool's day this year.

Will you get this?

You watching Advertisements