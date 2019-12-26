Conan Chop Chop release date announced

Australian developer Mighty Kingdom and publisher Funcom have come together to announce that their upcoming title 'Conan Chop Chop' will be releasing on February 25th 2020 and will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Switch.

The game is being described as "An action-adventure rogue-lite party-game" by Might Kingdoms CEO Philip Mayes. Conan Chop Chop will see up to 4 players teaming up to take on the forces at large as they work together to take down the big bad in the land. Being a rogue-lite the game will see players dying often to level up and learn from mistakes before ultimately chopping there way through enemies.

The new trailer starts out with a holiday special intro with all the characters in Christmassy themed attire and gives us more of a look into the game and what's to come when the game drops February 25th.

Be sure to check out the trailer below.

Does this new Conan experience interest you?