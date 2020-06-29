Conan Chop Chop delayed, but still due for a 2020 release

You're watching Advertisements

Conan Chop Chop, a game set in the brutal Conan the Barbarian universe but with a cartoony style, has been delayed. The game was originally scheduled to release during Q2 2020, but now as Q2 will come to an end in just a couple of days, Funcom has announced that its release plans have changed and, while the game is still due for a 2020 release, the exact date "will be announced through a press release and on pr.funcom.com at a later time."

Conan Chop Chop is a rogue-lite party game that first came to the fore as an April Fool's joke (whether it was an announcement cloaked by a joke is up for debate), but eventually, it was announced that it is a real game.