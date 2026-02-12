Computer store offers Grand Theft Auto VI for free but there is a tiny catch

HQ

Are you thinking about having children and are you excited about Grand Theft Auto 6? Then maybe you should consider moving to Norway. There, the computer store Komplett has launched a campaign reminding people that Rockstar's long-awaited sixth instalment will be released in nine months, which incidentally is how long it takes to make a human baby.

On Instagram, they write:

"This is actually not a joke, GTA 6 will be released in 9 months (🤞) and if you have a baby on the launch date, you will get the game for free from us 🤝"

In other words, anyone who has a baby on the same day that Grand Theft Auto 6 is released will get the game for free from Komplett. It's a great offer, but we hope these new parents don't expect to be able to play through Lucia Caminos' and Jason Duval's likely very extensive adventure to quite the degree they had anticipated in a somewhat unusual case of catch-22.