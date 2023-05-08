Compulsion's latest job listings implies a forthcoming game reveal

HQ

Three years ago, the Xbox boss Phil Spencer got the question about which first-party studio's unannounced title he is most excited for the public to see. Spencer had two games in mind, with the first one being Compulsion's next effort, called Project Midnight.

Compulsion was bought by Microsoft in 2018, but since the release of We Happy Few (and DLC) the same year, we haven't really heard anything about what they are doing next. What we do know though is that the studio has doubled in size during the last couple of years, and now it seems like the reveal might take place next month.

As noticed by Idle Sloth on Twitter, Compulsion Games has now hired a Brand and Communications Director, while also looking for a Community Manager. Both of these are positions that usually aren't tied to the actual production of games, but rather to the marketing of them - something that you need when the reveal is fairly close and you need staff to hype your titles.

While it's most certainly no confirmation, it does look like we'll get to see Phil Spencer's favorite project during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 on June 11.