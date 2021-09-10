Compulsion has doubled in size and is developing a third person game

HQ

Compulsion Games launched We Happy Few in August 2018, and supported it with expansions for more than a year. A few months before the game was released, the studio was bought by Microsoft and according to a recent interview with the French site XboxSquad, they started their next project in early 2019.

The Xbox boss Phil Spencer has on several occasions said that Compulsion Games' upcoming title is one of the Xbox Game Studios titles he is looking forward to the most, but we don't know anything about it. Compulsion Games Head of PR Naila Hadjas gives some clues though by stating that it is a singleplayer title, played from a third person perspective with a strong narrative.

The development is currently midway, and it is implied that Unreal Engine is used. Hadjas also says Compulsion's audio team has been collaborating with The Coalition and Rare to help each other out as much as possible, and that they often talk to other Xbox Game Studios. Finally she also reveals that the studio has doubled in size since Microsoft bought them, and they are currently at roughly 80 people, and prefer not to get any bigger as they want to stay fairly small.

When we'll get to see Compulsion Games' next title is currently unknown, but as the project is halfway done, we could see it potentially happen later this year, most likely at The Game Awards, or sometimes next year at the very latest.