Compulsion Games: "We've had more than a million players on South of Midnight since its release"

One game that was heavily hyped beforehand, and which Microsoft's gaming boss Phil Spencer said several times was one of the titles he was most looking forward to, was South of Midnight. In April, it was finally time for the launch of the slightly odd adventure, which did not get those top review scores, despite the eminent design and music.

Despite this, it seems that Canadian studio Compulsion Games has got off to a good start with its original title, and in an interview with Game Rant, studio head Guillaume Provost explains that South of Midnight has been played by over a million gamers in less than a month. The fact that it's available on Game Pass has obviously contributed to this, but he explains that people have been attracted to the adventure partly because it's based on surroundings that haven't been used very well in a gaming context before:

"When we had the discussion originally, I thought that that specific region was pretty underserved in the video game market. Kentucky Route Zero is a good example, and you've seen it portrayed in Red Dead Redemption. But no one had really kind of dived in and mined the mythology of the area and looked at what made it iconic."

However, Provost says that the numbers are not the most important thing for them, but that their job is to create variety for Game Pass:

"[Compulsion Games' role] is not to make blockbusters like Call of Duty, but to provide games that add distinctiveness, where we can either serve audiences that haven't been served before or create projects that add diversity to the portfolio."

Although South of Midnight is not a perfect game, it is definitely a different adventure we can highly recommend to those who appreciate original and surprising titles. Read more in our review here.