Compulsion Games seems to be working on a new third-person action adventure game

When Gamereactor interviewed the Xbox head honcho Phil Spencer last year, we asked him which first-party studio's game he was most excited for the public to see. Spencer replied Compulsion Games and said:

"It's a young studio and they are still growing and learning the craft of what they are as a team. But looking at what they're gonna do next, I love their ability to create new worlds and unique settings. That is always something that is fun. So without saying too much that is one of them."

So far, we haven't seen anything from this game and we have no idea what is coming. But now we've just might have gotten a clue thanks to good ol' job listings, this time for nine positions, one of them being a Game Designer. It says the person who is applying should have "experience in 3rd person action and adventure games", which most likely means we can expect something in this vein. Compulsion also clarifies that "ability to prototype and experiment in Unreal Engine is important", and this should mean it is an Unreal based title. Finally it is also revealed that it is a new IP, which was expected.

Microsoft bought Compulsion Games at E3 2018 and they released We Happy Few in August the same year. This means they have probably been working on this new game for roughly two and a half years, so we wouldn't rule out a reveal this year and a release 2022 or 2023.

Thanks, Klobrille