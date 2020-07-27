Compulsion Games seems to be growing a lot

You're watching Advertisements

When Microsoft bought the Canadian developer Compulsion Games back in 2018, it was about to release We Happy Few and had roughly 40 employees, amongst them, several were industry veterans. Since then, it hasn't been revealed what the studio's working on next, but it has grown 50% to around 60 employees today and it seems to be about to grow a whole lot more.

According to an article over at La Presse, Compulsion games aims to grow an additional 50% and thus go from 60 to 90 employees in the next 18 months and it could become even bigger as it's now moving from its old office to an area that can accommodate at least 120 people.

Compulsion Games was missing during Xbox Games Showcase last week, and it seems like we simply have to wait to see what it's doing next.

Thanks Shinobi602