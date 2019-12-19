Compulsion Games' next title is "a new universe"

We Happy Few had a rather turbulent development, shifting ideas around before releasing the final product last year, and now the team has revealed that they're working on something totally new, and by that we mean it's not a sequel.

In an interview with USgamer, studio founder Guillame Provost says that they've started work on a new project after wrapping up the last bit of DLC, and "there's a hunger in the studio to apply all the knowledge that we've acquired to a new universe."

Provost also talks about We Happy Few not living up to expectations for many, indicating it may have been because people expected more than a small studio was capable of:

"Everybody said, 'Bioshock, Bioshock, Bioshock'. And I went, 'Whoa, wait a minute.' Bioshock is [Irrational Games], that's $80 million that's a budget. That's way more people than we have. And it's also expertise that we didn't have to fulfill those expectations."

Did you enjoy We Happy Few?

