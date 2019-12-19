Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
We Happy Few

Compulsion Games' next title is "a new universe"

The We Happy Few developers are moving away from the game after concluding the final DLC, according to founder Guillame Provost.

We Happy Few had a rather turbulent development, shifting ideas around before releasing the final product last year, and now the team has revealed that they're working on something totally new, and by that we mean it's not a sequel.

In an interview with USgamer, studio founder Guillame Provost says that they've started work on a new project after wrapping up the last bit of DLC, and "there's a hunger in the studio to apply all the knowledge that we've acquired to a new universe."

Provost also talks about We Happy Few not living up to expectations for many, indicating it may have been because people expected more than a small studio was capable of:

"Everybody said, 'Bioshock, Bioshock, Bioshock'. And I went, 'Whoa, wait a minute.' Bioshock is [Irrational Games], that's $80 million that's a budget. That's way more people than we have. And it's also expertise that we didn't have to fulfill those expectations."

Did you enjoy We Happy Few?

We Happy Few

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts

We Happy FewScore

We Happy Few
REVIEW. Written by Bengt Lemne

"It may have been the art style and weird world that drew us in, but what kept us going was the narrative."



Loading next content