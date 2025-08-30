Composer John Williams: "I never liked film music very much"

HQ

John Williams is one of those composers that feels synonymous with film music. Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Jaws, Jurassic Park, the original Superman, and more were all brought to life by Williams, but it turns out he's not the biggest fan of film music.

"I never liked film music very much," he told The Guardian in a recent interview. "Film music, however good it can be - and it usually isn't, other than maybe an eight-minute stretch here and there ... I just think the music isn't there. That, what we think of as this precious great film music is ... we're remembering it in some kind of nostalgic way. Just the idea that film music has the same place in the concert hall as the best music in the canon is a mistaken notion, I think."

Despite his depreciatory comments towards film music, we can't imagine that Williams holds any sort of serious disdain for the genre, as he has been working with film music for decades. Moreover, considering the Oscar nominations he's received over the course of his lengthy career, it would be hard to argue he's not put the effort in to make his compositions as worthy of a concert hall as film music can be.