Halo Infinite

Complexity finishes rebuild of its Halo Championship Series squad

One member has departed and two others have joined.

Complexity has not seen a great deal of success in the world of competitive Halo as of late. The team is routinely off the mark and unable to compete with the best-of-the-best, be it OpTic Gaming, FaZe Clan, Spacestation Gaming, or so on. However, it is making changes in an attempt to rectify that and very recently two members have joined the team while one has left.

Specifically, Julien "Avucy" Veitch has departed Complexity after serving the team for around six weeks. He is being replaced by Nick "KingNick" Panzella and Ryan "RyaNoob" Geddes, both of whom come from Gen.G Esports and who have prior experience wearing a Complexity jersey.

As for what's next for the team, we're expecting them to continue pushing towards the Salt Lake City Major in early August by appearing in the Open and Qualifier events that are running until mid-July.

Photo: compLexity Gaming

