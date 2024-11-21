Completely Stretchy brings zany platforming action in December

We all know that December tends to be one of, if not the slowest month of the year for new video game launches as most publishers tend to release new projects in the autumn to give them ample time ahead of the holiday period. This often leads to December being quite a barren month, which is why it's always exciting to hear that a new project will look to arrive during the most festive period of the year.

On December 12, Warp Digital and Dan Ferguson's Completely Stretchy will make its arrival on PC. The game is a very unique and silly project that revolves around a character who after a mishap at work has their body turned into a blue, stretchy, and sticky counterpart, which is then used to roam the isles of Grombi to capture a bunch of Elektros that have escaped the strange facility you are employed at. Needless to say, you probably haven't played many games like Completely Stretchy.

Considering this description might be quite the challenge to picture, you can check out the release date trailer for Completely Stretchy below to get a glimpse of the 3D platforming action that it promises when it arrives via Steam on December 12.