Destruction Allstars

Completely crazy Destruction Allstars announced

Chaos reigns supreme in this wacky PS5 title

One of the wackiest and coolest looking games, called Destruction Allstars has just been announced at Sony's Future of Gaming event. The title, which currently is too crazy to quite nail down, features vehicle destruction, parkour, unbelievable costumes and melee combat.

We don't quite know what else Destruction Allstars will become at this point or its official release date, but we are hyped for a crazy experience like this when it releases on PS5.

