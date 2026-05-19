Competitive Rainbow Six: Siege X is coming to Osaka in November

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Now that the Salt Lake City Major has come to a close and a victor has been decided, all eyes are beginning to shift towards what comes next for the world of competitive Rainbow Six: Siege X. To this end, Ubisoft and BLAST has now confirmed the location of the next Major for this season, noting that the action will return to Japan for a big event planned for November.

The exact dates and location are November 7-15 with Osaka being the host city. The ATC Hall in the city will also play host to the action, where $600,000 will be on the line for the handful of international teams that secure an invitation to what will be the final Major of the season ahead of the Six Invitational 2027 around February, planned for Brazil.

Tickets for the Osaka Major are going on sale on June 8 with the full confirmed slate of teams to be decided in the months ahead.