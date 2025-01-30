Competitive GeoGuessr is heading to Japan, USA, and Sweden this year

GeoGuessr has catapulted into stardom as a major esports title, as the global guessing game has over the last few years developed a really deep and well-supported competitive side. This isn't changing for 2025, in fact it's growing as GeoGuessr now affirms that the coming season will take the action around the world for three exciting Majors.

The first will take to Tokyo, Japan for an event at the city's Tokyo Tower. This will then be followed by a tournament at DreamHack Dallas in the United States, all before one last Major at Jonkoping, Sweden in line with the Glitched festival.

These three events make up the 2025 World Cup for GeoGuessr, with each referred to as either the Asian Major, Americas Major, or the EMEA Major. The exact dates are unclear, but we do know that DreamHack Dallas is planned for May 23-25 and that Glitched Sweden is aiming for June 13-16, so we can assume that the Asian Major will happen before all of this. The format, prizing, and attendees have yet to be confirmed.