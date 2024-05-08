Compete to be the new champion in Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on July 18

Nintendo is going to squeeze as much nostalgia as it can this year before revealing the Nintendo Switch's successor ( it's official now, by Furukawa himself) and thought the summer was a perfect time to revisit some Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) classics, with a more competitive twist.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has been officially announced, a collection of 150 special modes to compete in solo, local mode with up to eight players, and online mode (with online leaderboards updated weekly) to become the new Nintendo World Championships Champion.

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition aims to bring back the excitement of the face-to-face Nintendo World Championships that took place in 1990, 2015 and 2017, and challenges players to compete in small challenges taken from 13 of their first home console's greatest hits, which are as follows:



Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby's Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link



Although this will be a digital release, My Nintendo Store Europe will be selling a special limited edition with a physical cartridge that includes a set of five collectible pins, 13 commemorative illustrated cards (one for each classic NES game included in this title) and a replica of the legendary gold NES 'game pak' (display only, stand included), a souvenir of the one given out as a prize at the original Nintendo World Championships in 1990.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you've got what it takes to be a Nintendo World Championships champion come July 18.