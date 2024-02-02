English
Halo Infinite

Compete in Forklift Sumo with Halo Infinite

And it even seems to be really funny.

We have reported several times about the extremely powerful Forge tools offered in Halo Infinite, which people use to create everything from Pokémon modes to Toy Story levels and Super Mario mini-games.

But with that being said, a new mode from the Forge creator Sierra112 is amongst the strangest things we've seen so far. We're talking about Forklift Sumo. The rules are simple, eliminate the other forklift drivers on a circular stage - and it looks like pure fun. Check it out yourself in the X post below and head over this way to read more about it, or even download it.

Halo Infinite

