Compete at the highest levels with Logitech's G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset

HQ

If you've been in the market for a new headset, we might just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've been playing around with Logitech's G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset to see how this uses the tech giant's proprietary Lightspeed technology and audio drivers to deliver a system made to be responsive and ideal for competitive environments.

To see a bunch of extra thoughts and opinions about the headset, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our own Magnus hosts once again.