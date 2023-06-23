Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Compete at the highest levels with Logitech's G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset

We've been playing around with the gadget on the latest Quick Look.

If you've been in the market for a new headset, we might just have the solution for you. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've been playing around with Logitech's G Pro X 2 Lightspeed headset to see how this uses the tech giant's proprietary Lightspeed technology and audio drivers to deliver a system made to be responsive and ideal for competitive environments.

To see a bunch of extra thoughts and opinions about the headset, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our own Magnus hosts once again.

