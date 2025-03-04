Compensation for PlayStation Network downtime starts to arrive

HQ

Sony has begun compensating PlayStation Plus users for the PlayStation Network outage, which caused the service to be down for almost 24 hours. The Japanese company had promised to add an additional five days of subscription for affected members at no cost. Recently, they have started to see that extension in their accounts.

To check if you have received them you can go to "Manage subscriptions" in the PlayStation Store and see if your next payment date has been changed by five days. If you haven't received it yet, you should do so in the coming hours.

This was one of the longest outages of the service and it is now back to normal, with occasional problems reported by some users.

Do you think the measure is enough to compensate for the downtime?