Comparisons drawn between World Cup 2022 and last Clásico game for Kylian Mbappé

HQ

Real Madrid lost again to FC Barcelona, for the fourth time this year, despite Kylian Mbappé's best efforts. In his first season in white, Mbappé has scored five goals to Barcelona in three of the four matches, and on Sunday he scored a hat-trick that was useless for Madrid, but at least works for him on a personal level.

In the "Pichichi" race to become the top scorer of LaLiga, Mbappé surpassed Robert Lewandowski, and is now the top scorer of the Spanish competition with 27 goals, followed by the Barcelona player with 25 goals. Far behind is Budimir (Osasuna, 18 goals), Raphinha (Barcelona, 16 goals) and Ayoze (Villareal, 16 goals).

Mbappé also became the player with most goals scored in a debut season with Real Madrid: 39 in 55 games in all competitions, improving over Iván Zamorano (37 goals in 45 matches in 1992/93) and Cristiano Ronaldo (33 goals in 35 matches in 2009/10).

Mbappé has now scored three hat-tricks with Real Madrid, followed by those against Real Valladolid and Manchester City. In those occasions, it was enough to win, but against Barcelona, it wasn't enough... which made many people remember the World Cup final in 2022, where Mbappé scored a hat-trick in a 3-3 against Argentina, becoming the first player in the history of World Cup to score three goals in a final... but ended up losing the match.