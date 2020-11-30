English
Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

Comparison: Sam & Max Save The World Remastered vs the original

The iconic duo are back and looking better than ever.

Just a few weeks ago, Skunkape Games revealed that the original Sam & Max Save the World was in the 'remasterisation' machine pipeline, and almost ready to live a second (or third, or fourth) life. Now, the iconic duo will try to save the day without destroying it by themselves in the first place, but with better visuals.

The studio released a few screenshots comparing Sam & Max Save the World Remastered with the original game create by Telltale more than 10 years ago. Visuals are up to date in terms of lightning and resolution has been adapted for wide screens.

Sam & Max Save The World - Remastered is out on Nintendo Switch and PC on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered

