Comparison and improvements between the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Pro Controller 2

Nintendo Switch has sold 150 million units worldwide in its eight-plus year lifecycle, but has always had to contend with criticism from a segment of gamers that lacked more hardware power. However, there has always been a consensus (even with more powerful current-gen machines released later) that the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is the best console controller ever created.

It has noticeably better battery life than Xbox and PlayStation controllers, the sticks are absolutely reliable (unlike the Joy-Con and its drift), and both the triggers and the build of the whole thing are of exceptional quality. Honestly, there was little to fault with the peripheral, but it will soon be replaced by the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and it looks like the leap forward will once again leave us stunned.

Now the features of the controller for the upcoming console, due out on 5 June, have been revealed, and there are differences from its predecessor, as well as the obvious new social features that the Switch 2 will include, such as a C button for GameChat, as reported by Nintendosoup.

The point that stands out most about the Pro Controller 2 is that it takes 50% less time to fully charge the battery, going from the 6 hours it takes the current model for three hours. In addition, it maintains the same autonomy of approximately 40 hours of use per charge. In addition, the weight of the controller has been reduced slightly, from the current 246g to 235g for the next model. It doesn't sound like much, but it's a sign of how optimised it will be even if you have to include new functions and buttons, plus a couple of extra triggers.

What do you think, will you be picking up the new Nintendo Switch 2 controller at launch?