Comparing Gamescom 2024: Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown might not be Forza Horizon, but don't write it off just yet

During Gamescom 2024, we got to play many of the year's most anticipated titles. While comparisons can be a bit of a double-edged sword (and sometimes unfair), they are essential for understanding each game's place and how it measures up against the best in the genre.

We had the opportunity to talk to the developers and play both titles. In fact, you can already read our review of Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown and our preview of Forza Horizon's new mode. Both games offer immersive experiences, but each does so in a unique and different way.

Sometimes, comparing games can be really tricky. It's like if your older child and younger child were to argue—you might want to judge them by the same standards, but it's really hard to do so. Similarly, it's difficult to judge Forza Horizon 5 and Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown by the same standards. The former is considered a pinnacle of the genre, while the latter not only falls short of that status but has been facing significant criticism recently (much of which we believe is unjustified). So today, we're going to compare both games. But we also want to make a point: Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown might not be Forza Horizon, but don't write it off just yet. Let's dive in.

From the get-go, what stands out the most is the setting. One of the standout features is its attempt to recreate Hong Kong on a 1:1 scale, a first for a racing game. This recreation offers a vibrant and diverse backdrop, ranging from narrow, bustling streets to wide highways and mountainous roads. Players can explore this island freely, encountering a variety of terrains that promise to keep the driving experience engaging and fresh.

The second aspect that really stands out is that this isn't just a racing game; it's a lifestyle simulator for car enthusiasts. Players can buy and customise vehicles from over 30 iconic manufacturers, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, and Bugatti, among others. This extensive selection ranges from classic sports cars to modern hypercars and off-road vehicles. The level of customisation is incredible, allowing players to modify their rides in workshops and showcase them in the garage of the suite at the Solar Hotel. Plus, for vehicle design, they used real-life cars, so each one looks incredibly realistic.

The multiplayer component revolves around clan dynamics, allowing players to join one of two rival factions, the Streets or the Sharps, as they battle for dominance on the streets of Hong Kong. This social and competitive setup aims to add a new layer of depth to the game, encouraging both teamwork and rivalry among players.

We appreciate the addition of this deeper social element, but its execution falls short. For instance, the character animations and overall interactions feel outdated, resembling something from a title from a decade ago rather than matching the high standards of other aspects of the game. This mismatch in visual and animation quality can break immersion and diminish the game's overall appeal.

When you stack Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown against other heavyweights in the genre, like Forza Horizon 5, it faces a tough challenge. The graphical detail in Forza Horizon 5 is remarkable, and there are areas where it outshines Solar Crown, even though it's three years older. For instance, in Forza Horizon 5, the windshield wipers automatically come on when you drive through water, and the cars show realistic effects of wetness and drying. On the other hand, Solar Crown misses these touches, as the wipers don't activate and there are no visible water effects on the vehicles.

However, Solar Crown shines in other areas, such as the character animations when using the handbrake and the real-time reflections in the mirrors, which are more advanced than in Forza Horizon 5. This shows that while Solar Crown has areas needing improvement, it also features innovative elements that surpass its competitors in certain aspects.

One of the biggest concerns for many players is its focus on an exclusively online experience. The game demos have shown significant issues with optimisation and server performance, leading to an inconsistent and sometimes frustrating gameplay experience. This always-online approach could draw criticism, especially when considering the fate of other games that have taken a similar route and failed due to reliance on servers that eventually shut down.

The absence of an offline mode is a significant drawback that could reduce the game's appeal (as it does for us), especially for players who prefer a more traditional gaming experience or don't always have access to a stable internet connection. If KT Racing doesn't address these connectivity and optimisation issues, the game risks alienating a large part of its potential player base.

And make no mistake: Solar Crown is a game with a lot of potential, but it also faces significant challenges on its path to success. We're drawn to its detailed open world and its focus on customisation and lifestyle, which bring something fresh and different to the racing game genre. Additionally, its clan system adds an extra layer of competition and camaraderie among players.

To truly realise its potential, Solar Crown needs to tackle its technical and performance issues, as well as enhance the sense of "life" in its open world. Compared to genre giants like Forza Horizon 5, Solar Crown has work to do, but with the promised updates and expansions, along with an active and enthusiastic community, there's still hope that it can make its mark.

In short: it's not a perfect game, but it's far from a disaster. They have improved a lot of things since the demo was released. Especially in terms of graphics. Compared to the big names of the genre, it's not an experience we'd label as "better" or "worse", but rather "different".

With time, it could really shine, provided KT Racing continues listening to its players and improving the game. For fans of the series and new players alike, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is an adventure that (despite some room for improvement) is worth checking out. And the good news? It's just around the corner—set to release on September 12, 2024.

