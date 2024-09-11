Comparing Gamescom 2024: Life is Strange vs. Life is Strange: Double Exposure vs. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage

HQ

During Gamescom 2024, we got to play many of the year's most anticipated titles. While comparisons can be a bit of a double-edged sword (and sometimes unfair), they are essential for understanding each game's place and how it measures up against the best in the genre.

We had the opportunity to talk to the developers and play both titles. In fact, you can already read our preview of Life is Strange: Double Exposure and our preview of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. Both games offer immersive experiences, but each does so in a unique and different way. So, we'll analyse both titles through a thorough comparison that not only contrasts these new games with their predecessors but also explores in detail how each fits within genre of decision-based graphic adventures.

Back in 2015, Life is Strange stood out as a revolutionary work in the world of video games due to its innovative approach to narrative and character development.

At a time when many games focused on action and traditional gameplay dynamics, Life is Strange offered an experience centered on decision-making and emotional consequences, exploring deep themes like mental health and interpersonal relationships.

Its success in 2015 marked a shift in the perception of what video games could achieve in terms of storytelling, setting a new standard for interactive narrative experiences and proving that video games could tackle complex and resonant topics with notable depth and sensitivity.

The franchise began with Life is Strange in 2015. This first game introduced us to Max Caulfield, a photography student with the ability to rewind time. Set in the picturesque town of Arcadia Bay, the game explored the mystery of Rachel Amber's disappearance and the dark secrets lurking in the community.

Life is Strange received praise for its innovative decision and consequence system, its deep narrative, and its sensitive treatment of complex social issues. The time-rewinding mechanic allowed players to explore various ramifications of their choices, offering a rich experience with narrative possibilities.

The universe expanded with Before the Storm in 2017, a prequel developed by Deck Nine Games that explored the relationship between Chloe Price and Rachel Amber. Although the game maintained the focus on decisions and consequences, its different narrative enriched the series' lore.

In 2018, The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit acted as a prelude to Life is Strange 2. This spin-off introduced Chris Eriksen, a boy who used his imagination as an escape from his complicated family life.

Life is Strange 2 was released in September 2018 and marked a new direction with a fresh story and characters: brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, who fled to Mexico after a tragic incident in Seattle. The game explored life on the road and the struggles of growing up under extreme circumstances.

In 2021, Life is Strange: True Colors introduced Alex Chen, with the ability to read and manipulate emotions. Set in Haven Springs, Colorado, the game explored the mystery of her brother Gabe's death and the impact of her ability on her life and relationships.

And so we arrive at Gamescom 2024 and Life is Strange: Double Exposure. This title follows Max Caulfield, now an adult, who has returned to Arcadia Bay after being abroad. The story focuses on her ability to travel between two timelines, which she uses to solve a murder and protect her loved ones. Max, who used to rewind time, now faces a challenge where decisions in one timeline have consequences in the other, creating an intertwined and complex narrative.

In this case, Max is driven by the need to solve a crime and protect those she cares about, facing not only the mystery of the murder but also the personal challenges of her current life. The narrative unfolds through two timelines that must be managed simultaneously, increasing the complexity of decisions and their consequences. Both familiar characters from previous instalments and new ones expand the series' lore.

In Double Exposure, the core mechanic is managing two timelines simultaneously. Players can switch between these times to solve puzzles and make decisions that affect both worlds. This mechanic adds an extra layer of complexity compared to previous games, where the primary feature was the ability to rewind time.

Now let's turn to Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, created by the developers of Life is Strange but set in a different universe (similar to what happens with Reanimal). The game takes us back to the summer of 1995, focusing on four teens as they form a punk band and face an inexplicable event that will change their lives forever. The story unfolds across two timelines, separated by 27 years: 2022 (the present), where the characters must confront the dark secrets of their past, and the summer of 1995, whose events set the stage for the main narrative. Am I the only one getting Stephen King's It vibes from this?

One of the standout features of this game is its exploration and recording mechanics. Players take on the role of Swann, the main protagonist, and have the chance to capture various moments of the story through a 90s-style video camera. This mechanic not only serves to document key moments, but also allows you to personalise the experience and immerse yourself deeper into the game's world. The recordings, presented with a vintage aesthetic, add an extra layer of nostalgia and authenticity, helping to create a stronger connection with the characters' past and present.

Moreover, the steady pacing of Lost Records: Bloom & Rage, combined with its focus on small, seemingly insignificant interactions, creates an atmosphere reminiscent of the early Life is Strange games. While the narrative might progress slowly at times, the attention to detail in character development and relationships keeps the experience engaging. Through these seemingly trivial moments, the game builds a more complete and emotionally resonant picture of its protagonists.

Life is Strange and Lost Records share a number of similarities. Both games focus on exploring friendship, personal challenges, and the impact of past events on the characters' lives. However, while Life is Strange is set in a more contemporary context and addresses themes such as mental health and interpersonal relationships, Lost Records immerses players in a nostalgic 90s setting, offering a different perspective on how past events shape the protagonists' lives.

In terms of mechanics, both games feature similar approaches to decision-making and narrative development. They allow players to influence the course of the story through choices and exploration. However, Lost Records introduces a video recording mechanic that adds a layer of personalisation and nostalgia to the experience. On the other hand, Life is Strange is known for its time-rewind mechanics and its focus on solving puzzles through temporal decisions.

Despite these similarities, there are key differences in how the two games approach their narratives and tone. Life is Strange is characterised by its focus on deep and often dark themes, while Lost Records blends nostalgic elements with a character study that explores the evolution of friendships and formative events of the 90s.

For die-hard fans of Life is Strange, Double Exposure is likely the most appealing option. This game expands on Max Caulfield's story, giving players a chance to reconnect with one of the series' most beloved characters.

The addition of time-travel mechanics adds a layer of complexity that could significantly enrich the narrative, attracting those who enjoyed the previous games and want to explore new dimensions of the story. However, Max's return is not without controversy; some fans might feel that her story had already reached a satisfying conclusion, and her reappearance could potentially dilute the emotional impact of the original.

In my impressions of the game, I noted that Double Exposure is worth exploring, but it's not without its flaws. The decision to continue Max's story, despite the creators' original intent to close her chapter, represents a significant risk. The attempt to honor both endings of the first game might end up dividing the fanbase, as pleasing everyone is a complex challenge.

And as I've mentioned before, some dialogue and situations in Double Exposure can feel overly familiar and recycled, almost as if the game is too aware of its legacy. This creates a fine line between innovation and repetition. Additionally, the bugs we encountered during the demo, such as the telescope issue with the timelines, raise concerns about whether the development team will be able to fix these problems before the release on October 29, 2024.

On the other hand, if you're looking for a different experience but still with a hint of the Life is Strange universe, Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is the better choice. This game introduces a completely new story and a mechanic that allows players to capture various moments through a 90s-style video camera, providing a fresh and nostalgic perspective.

So, here's the final takeaway: Double Exposure is your go-to if you're eager to revisit familiar faces and themes. But if you're ready for a new adventure that explores fresh ideas and emotions, Lost Records might just be what you're looking for. The choice is yours—embrace the familiar or dive into the new.

