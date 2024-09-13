Comparing Gamescom 2024: Delta Force is a refreshing oasis in that vast desert of FPS games (and it could surpass Black Ops 6)

HQ

During Gamescom 2024, we got to play many of the year's most anticipated titles. While comparisons can be a bit of a double-edged sword (and sometimes unfair), they are essential for understanding each game's place and how it measures up against the best in the genre.

We had the opportunity to play both titles in their respective alphas and betas. In fact, you can already read our preview of Delta Force and our preview of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Both games offer immersive experiences, but each does so in a unique and distinct way. So, we'll analyse both titles through a thorough a comparison that not only contrasts these new games with their predecessors but also explores in detail how each fits within the FPS genre.

Shooters were the first genre I got hooked on as a kid. I still remember those summers spent with each Call of Duty release on PS3.

It's a genre I've always been passionate about, thanks to its perfect blend of fast action and strategy. However, lately, I've felt somewhat indifferent towards the genre and the Call of Duty franchise. The recent Call of Duty titles haven't managed to capture the spark of the old days, with issues in matchmaking and a lack of innovation.

In this context, Delta Force appears as a beacon of hope. This game has managed to recapture that spark and nostalgia I felt when playing shooters in their glory days. It gives me hope that there's still room for new and exciting experiences in the genre. So today, I want to talk about Delta Force and why I think it might just outshine Black Ops 6.

Delta Force has been a pleasant surprise in a market saturated with titles that have left much to be desired in recent years. From the moment you start the game, you notice a significant difference in its approach and execution.

Delta Force impresses with outstanding performance on mid-range systems, offering visual quality that surpasses many titles without needing high-end hardware. The detailed textures and well-designed maps create an immersive experience, while the realism in the representation of weapons and vehicles is remarkable. Each weapon is meticulously recreated, from the reloading to the handling in combat, with authentic sounds, recoil, and precision. The animations are smooth, and we encounter elements like the bullet system in the magazine that add even more realism to the game. All this while immersing ourselves in two main modes that offer distinctive experiences.

On one hand, we have Hazard Operations. This extraction shooter mode focuses on tactical planning and strategic execution. Although it wasn't initially my favourite mode due to its emphasis on tactics over action, I soon realised its value. The mode's dynamic is tense and challenging, with a health system that directly affects mobility and accuracy. The need to coordinate with the team and make quick decisions adds depth that makes each match unique.

On the other hand, we have Havoc Warfare. This mode feels like a well-executed mix of Call of Duty and Battlefield, but with a more realistic and polished approach. The maps are expansive and don't suffer from render distance issues, allowing for smooth gameplay in large spaces. The weapons have projectile physics that require precision and skill, and the customisation of weapons and gadgets allows for a wide range of tactics. The option to customise your gear and adapt your playstyle adds a strategic dimension that enhances the experience.

So far, so good. Now, here's where things take a turn. In contrast to the freshness of Delta Force, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 faces a series of issues that have impacted its reception and success.

Since the beta, Black Ops 6 has been plagued with problems. The community has pointed out numerous issues with game balance, which negatively affects the overall experience. The early proliferation of cheaters has been a major concern (and it seems like they're not doing much to fix it), and the new Omnimovement feature hasn't been well received by everyone. While some players find the new mobility system entertaining and dynamic, others see it as an addition that doesn't bring significant value to the game.

As for game modes, we have the usual ones that, despite efforts to innovate, haven't managed to capture the magic of previous entries. Although visually appealing, these modes lack the depth and allure they used to have. The absence of an engaging narrative and the repetitiveness in map design negatively impact the experience.

And just look at the low active player numbers on Steam and the drop in Twitch viewership, all indicative of a disappointing reception (you can check the stats by clicking here). The lack of innovation and persistent issues have led to a decline in interest and community engagement. Black Ops 6 has a monumental task ahead to regain player enthusiasm and rebuild trust. And the issue isn't just that they have these problems. The problem is that they don't seem to be doing anything to address them.

In conclusion, Delta Force stands out as a beacon at the end of a dark tunnel of FPS games in recent years. Its focus on realism, attention to detail, and fair play policy offer a solid and refreshing experience that contrasts sharply with the current troubles of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. While Delta Force shines with its authenticity and depth, Black Ops 6 seems to be at a crossroads, facing significant challenges to maintain its relevance in an increasingly competitive market.

Another feature I deeply appreciate about Delta Force is its "no pay-to-win" policy. In this case, everything is based on skill and effort, ensuring a fair and balanced experience for all players. There are no in-game elements offering unfair advantages to those willing to pay more, which is a relief in a market where monetization often interferes with fair play.

If you're looking for a well-developed shooter experience free of unfair elements, Delta Force definitely deserves your attention. On the other hand, Black Ops 6 will need to make a considerable effort to overcome its current issues and regain community interest. The choice seems clear for those seeking quality and authenticity in their shooting games.

