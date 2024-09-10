Comparing Gamescom 2024: Ara: History Untold vs. Civilization VII

HQ

During Gamescom 2024, we got to play many of the year's most anticipated titles. While comparisons can be a bit of a double-edged sword (and sometimes unfair), they are essential for understanding each game's place and how it measures up against the best in the genre.

We had the opportunity to talk to the developers and play both titles. In fact, you can already read our preview of Ara: History Untold and our preview of Civilization VII.

While both games fall within the 4X strategy realm, each brings its own distinctive approach to the gameplay experience. Below, we explore the key differences and similarities that define these two titles, helping you decide which one suits your empire-building ambitions better.

This is an ad:

Let's go in alphabetical order. Developed by Oxide Games and published by Xbox Game Studios, Ara: History Untold introduces an innovative twist to the 4X genre. One of its standout features is its simultaneous turn-based system, where all players make decisions at the same time. This speeds up the game's pace and adds a strategic layer, requiring players to anticipate their opponents' moves.

The game offers a rich variety of biomes, from tropical jungles to arid deserts, and features detailed resource management, including a crafting system. Its prestige system is another key element, measuring success through cultural, technological, and diplomatic achievements rather than just military domination.

Ara: History Untold shines with its simultaneous turn system and focus on strategic flexibility. Managing wildlife and natural threats like bears and crocodiles adds an extra layer of challenge. Additionally, the game allows extensive map customization, and as we noted in our impressions, it supports a wide range of languages, standing out for its attention to global accessibility.

This is an ad:

On the other hand, Civilization VII stays true to the series' classic essence while making significant changes. The introduction of an Ages system divides the game into three distinct historical periods: the Ancient Age, the Age of Exploration, and the Modern Age. Each Age offers unique technologies, policies, and buildings, aiming to make matches shorter and more dynamic.

A standout change is the ability to combine leaders and civilizations in non-traditional ways, allowing unique setups like Hatshepsut leading America. The removal of workers and the introduction of Influence as a diplomatic resource also mark important differences.

Meanwhile, Civilization VII introduces deep changes to the game structure with its new Ages system. Although we didn't get to experience the transition between Ages during our test, the concept is designed to mitigate the long playtimes of previous installments. The removal of the term "barbarian" and the integration of independent factions also reflect a shift towards a more nuanced and historically contextual narrative.

Ara: History Untold distinguishes itself with its focus on a visually impressive and detailed environment. With biomes ranging from tropical jungles to dry deserts, the game offers an immersive experience that reflects the diversity of human experience. The rich interaction with wildlife and the dynamic world, where citizens react to events like wars and natural disasters, provide a unique depth. However, its graphical complexity and advanced interface pose challenges for adapting to Xbox, where controls and navigation will need to be carefully optimized to maintain smoothness and accessibility on consoles. This challenge is crucial to ensuring the game is as immersive and functional on consoles as it is on PC.

On the other hand, Civilization VII improves in terms of graphics and animations, offering a modern artistic direction that enhances the visual details of leaders and the environment. The graphical evolution is notable on high-performance platforms but could face challenges on lower-powered consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Optimization on these platforms will be essential to ensure that the game maintains its visual quality without sacrificing gameplay experience. While Civilization VII faces the difficulty of balancing graphical quality with accessibility across platforms, its visual improvements provide a rich and updated experience for players.

When it comes to gameplay dynamics, Ara: History Untold introduces an innovative simultaneous turn system that offers a unique and exciting dynamic. This system allows each nation's decisions and actions to be resolved simultaneously, leading to surprising twists and a more interactive gameplay experience. This innovative approach could attract players looking for freshness in the 4X genre, but it also presents a challenge for adapting to console platforms. In contrast, Civilization VII sticks to the series' classic formula but with new mechanics and improvements that promise to renew interest in the saga. While it follows a more traditional approach, the proposed changes could offer a refreshed experience for fans of the franchise.

With a release set for September 24, 2024, Ara: History Untold offers a fresh take on the strategy genre. Its combination of innovation with traditional elements and a special focus on environmental immersion positions it as an exciting option for strategy enthusiasts. The promise of adaptive gameplay dynamics and a detailed world offers a unique vision of empire-building and nation management, making it appealing to those seeking a new perspective on the 4X genre.

Meanwhile, Civilization VII, launching on February 11, 2025, continues the essence of the series while introducing significant changes. The improvements in graphics and the inclusion of new animations and mechanics promise to revitalize the series while retaining the classic elements that have made the franchise famous. Although adaptation to lower-powered platforms may be a challenge, the game remains a solid choice for fans of the series who are looking to take the familiar Civilization framework to the next level.

And that's it for today: both games offer rich, distinct experiences in the turn-based strategy genre. Ara: History Untold stands out with its innovative simultaneous turn system and detailed environmental immersion, while Civilization VII sticks to the classic formula of the series with significant improvements that promise a renewed experience. The choice between these titles depends on individual preferences, whether you're seeking a fresh, adaptable experience or an evolution of a proven formula that has defined the genre.

Comparing Gamescom 2024

If you want to read more comparisons of games from Gamescom 2024, the first article can be found below: