Compare the re-arranged and original music in Super Mario RPG

HQ

While we're waiting for the next major Mario game in the upcoming Super Mario Bros Wonder, which launches on October 20, there's also another Mario adventure premiering next month. We are of course talking about Super Mario RPG, which is a full remake of the Super Nintendo classic from 1996, a game several of you probably missed at the time as it was never officially released in Europe.

The remake launches on November 17 and offers brand new graphics and some gameplay enhancements. But it also sports a re-arranged soundtrack from the original composer Yoko Shimomura, and the game actually includes the original music as well.

You will be able to swap between the original and re-arranged tunes at any time during the adventure, and Nintendo UK are now giving us a little taste of the differences on X. Listen below, we have to say it sounds great regardless of the one you'll eventually choose.