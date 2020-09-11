Company of Heroes releases on iPhone and Android

You're watching Advertisements

Today, we can go back to the D-Day in the classic RTS Company of Heroes, but now on mobile devices. As we reported last month. the Relic and Feral Interactive promised to release the game on iOS and Android on September 10 and they delivered.

It comes with a brand-new launch trailer that you can watch above, giving you a glimpse of the gameplay and features of this version. You can buy Company of Heroes for €14,99 on the App Store and Google Play Store. If you already own the game on iPad, you can install it on the iPhone for free.

Besides that, we also have a list of supported Android devices, as you can see below:



Google Pixel 2 or better



Samsung Galaxy S8 or better



Samsung Galaxy Note8 or better



OnePlus 5T / 6T / 7 / 8



Sony Xperia 1 / XZ2 Compact



HTC U12+



LG V30+



Motorola Moto Z2 Force



Nokia 8



Xiaomi Mi 6 / Mi 9 / Mi 9T



Xiaomi Pocophone F1



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro



On the other hand, the game is officially supported on all iPhones released since the iPhone 6S.