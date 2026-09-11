Company of Heroes is getting a Definitive Edition to mark its 20th anniversary

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Developer Relic Entertainment has revealed it will be looking to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Company of Heroes by releasing a Definitive Edition version of the iconic strategy game.

Coming to PC via Steam, the aim will be to launch this game sometime in early 2027, with the exact and firm date for the launch yet to be shared. What we do know is this version is built on a "fully upgraded 64-bit platform" and is designed to support modern PC systems while still "preserving compatibility with a 20-year history of community-created content and mods."

Beyond this, expect the following: "Players can look forward to faithfully enhanced visuals, including improved lighting, shadows, water, and reflections, enhanced textures across units and environments, improved rendering features, and increased draw distance for greater battlefield immersion. Additional enhancements include improved AI, a modernized user interface, grid key support, quality-of-life improvements, and optimization for widescreen and ultrawide displays."

At launch, this edition of Company of Heroes will include all four factions, three full-length campaigns, three single-player stories, and over 50 skirmish and multiplayer maps. It's also made to show Relic Entertainment's commitment to the Company of Heroes franchise, with plans to "invest in the future of the franchise".

Will you be snagging a copy of Company of Heroes: Definitive Edition next year?