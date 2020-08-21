LIVE

Company of Heroes

Company of Heroes is coming to mobile next month

The RTS classic is already available on iPad since the beginning of the year.

The original Company of Heroes is preparing to invade yet more devices, with Feral Interactive this week confirming that the game is getting released on two new platforms: iPhone and Android.

Available on iPad since earlier this year, Company of Heroes is now set to release on September 10 on mobile devices and it'll have a premium price point. If you have already purchased the game on your iPad, however, you won't have to pay for it again on your iPhone, which is nice.

In terms of what you'll get for your cash, the package includes all of the content for the RTS classic, squeezed down onto your mobile device, and it won't include any microtransactions either.

Company of Heroes

