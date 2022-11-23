Company of Heroes 3 has been rated for consoles

HQ

It looks like Sega and Relic Entertainment may be looking to bring Company of Heroes 3 to current-gen consoles sometime in the future, as a new rating by the Taiwanese Digital Game Rating Committee has not only looked at the announced PC edition, but also the currently unannounced PS5 and Xbox Series editions.

As reported on by Gematsu, we can clearly see that the board has individual entries for each of the three platforms, and while neither Sega nor Relic has actually stated that the game will be coming to consoles yet, this does seem like a good indication that it is working on it to some extent.

As Company of Heroes 3 was recently delayed and pushed out of 2022 to February 23, 2023, there is still time for the developer and publisher to announce a console version before launch, but it would probably be more reasonable to assume that the game will be coming to consoles sometime in the future after the original launch instead.