Company of Heroes 3 has been delayed to 2023

Sega and Relic Entertainment has announced that Company of Heroes 3 will no longer be arriving on November 17 as planned, as the game has been delayed and pushed out of 2022 entirely.

As noted in a statement, we're told that the game will now be coming on February 23, 2023 instead, and that this extra time will be used to eliminate bugs and to polish the gameplay further.

"As we approach the November 17th launch date for Company of Heroes 3, our team has decided the game is not quite up to our players' or our own high standards," said Relic Entertainment. "There still are bugs to squash, pixels to polish, gameplay to adjust and feedback to address."

The statement continues, "As a result, we've decided to move the launch date to February 23, 2023. While we know many of you are itching to get your hands on the game, we believe this to be the best decision for CoH3, our players and studio. This provides our hard-working team and partners with the necessary time to deliver CoH3 in a better overall state."

Relic concluded by noting that the feedback fans have provided about the game since launch has been "critical" to the final portion of development on the game, and that it will continue to drive the team going forward.