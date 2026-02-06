Company behind dire wolf "resurrection" unveils frozen biovault for endangered species

HQ

Colossal Biosciences, the biotech company known for its efforts to recreate extinct animals such as the dire wolf, dodo and woolly mammoth, has announced plans to build a large-scale biovault for endangered species in the United Arab Emirates. The facility, to be housed inside Dubai's Museum of the Future, will store millions of frozen tissue and biological samples from around 10,000 species, including the 100 most endangered globally and within the UAE.

The Dallas-based company says the vault will serve a dual purpose: supporting research into conservation and biodiversity, while also preserving genetic material that could one day be used to restore species if they become extinct. Colossal co-founder and CEO Ben Lamm compared the project to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault, arguing that animals require a similar global backup as extinction rates continue to rise faster than traditional conservation efforts can keep pace.

Scientists and conservation groups have welcomed the ambition but cautioned that cryobanking alone is not a substitute for protecting species in the wild. Experts stressed the importance of governance, international cooperation and long-term funding, noting that frozen biobanks are most effective when used alongside habitat protection and active conservation strategies. Colossal says the Dubai site is the first in a planned global network of biovaults aimed at preserving Earth's biological diversity...