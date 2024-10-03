Companion trailer promises horror and "a new kind of love story"

HQ

It's almost time for Halloween, and that's probably why New Line Cinema has now released a first trailer for the upcoming horror movie Companion. It stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets) and Jack Quaid (The Boys), and promises "a new kind of love story".

And... that's definitely backed up by the trailer which makes it very clear that we've got a crazy story to look forward to with lots of twists and turns and weird events. The trailer also makes it clear that Companion is created by the same "unhinged creators" who made the 2022 horror movie Barbarian.

It premieres on January 10th, but enough rambling. You can watch the trailer below.