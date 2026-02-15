Como manager Cesc Fábregas publicly scolds Álvaro Morata after a red card: "I expect more from him"

HQ

Álvaro Morata, Spanish striker currently at Como 1907 on loan from Milan, has received a very harsh public scolding by his manager Cesc Fábregas, following a 1-2 defeat to Fiorentina with Morata being expelled in the 89th minute, receiving two yellow card back to back after falling to the provocation of a rival.

Morata was shown a yellow card, and a rival from Fiorentina argued with the Spaniard. Morata then pushed him, causing him to receive a second and avoidable yellow card. For Fábregas, it was unacceptable.

"Provocation is part of football. Anyone who can't tolerate provocation should do something else. He's an experienced player, I expect more from him, because the line between winning and losing is very fine. I don't like excuses. We have to play our own game; what others say shouldn't matter to us", Fábregas said.

Como suffered a blow days after defeating Napoli in the Coppa Italia, qualifying for semifinals for the first time in 40 years. Como's aspirations in Serie A are to finish in the top 6 and secure an European spot, they are currently seventh with 41 points behind Atalanta (41) and Roma and Juventus (46).