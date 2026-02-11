Como 1907 eliminates Napoli and qualifies for Coppa Italia semifinals after 40 years

HQ

Como 1907 stunned Napoli, defending champions of the Scudetto, at their home in the Coppa Italia quarterfinal, a match decided from the penalty point. Martin Baturina scored first for Como but Antonio Vergara, homegrown player for Napoli, who has scored three goals in the last two weeks, each in a different competition (Champions League, Serie A and Coppa Italia), tied the score, 1-1.

Then, 16 penalties in total in the shootout. Napoli's Romelu Lukaku and Stanislav Lobotka missed their shots, and Como qualified for the Coppa Italia semifinals for the first time since 1986.

The club from Lombardy, who has climbed back from non-professional football after being demoted to Serie D with manager Cesc Fábregas, continues to be the revelation in Italian football: sixth in Serie A (which would give them access to a Conference League spot) and now Coppa Italia semifinalist. The only other time they reached the Italian Cup semis, 1986, they were eliminated by Sampdoria. Como will next face Inter Milan in a two-legged semifinal.