Commuter train hits crane in Southeastern Spain, minor injuries reported

HQ

A commuter train crashed into a construction crane near the city of Cartagena in Spain's southeastern Murcia region on Thursday, leaving several people lightly injured, regional emergency services said.

Officials stressed that the train neither derailed nor overturned. "The train hasn't been overturned nor derailed," a spokesperson for Murcia's emergency services told Reuters, adding that the number of injured was still being assessed.

Railway stationentrance in Cartagena, Murcia. Spain // Shutterstock

Spanish rail infrastructure operator Adif said rail traffic on the line was suspended after a crane "not belonging to the railway operation" intruded into the track's safety zone. No further details were given on how the crane came to obstruct the line.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over rail safety in Spain following the deadly high-speed train collision in Andalusia on Sunday that killed at least 43 people, as well as two other train crashes in Catalonia earlier this week.