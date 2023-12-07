Commute in style with Stuart and Lau's The Cary Briefcase

HQ

If you've been looking to up your style and improve your look when travelling and commuting, we might have just the bag that can help you achieve this goal. As part of the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our mitts on Stuart and Lau's The Cary Briefcase, which is a stylish bag that offers plenty of space to store valuables and precious electronics.

The bag is made to be ultra-lightweight and have water resistant qualities. It also features a removable laptop sleeve, as well as an umbrella slot, all while coming in three unique colour options.

To see if this bag is the one for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a bunch of thoughts and opinions about it.