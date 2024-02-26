Community's movie script is "almost done"

Earlier this month, Donald Glover gave us an early indication on the plot of the upcoming Community movie, which includes Abed making a movie during a reunion at Greendale Community College. Now the director and writer Dan Harmon says the script is almost done:

"I can confirm Donald Glover's report that I told him the script was done, but I will also say Donald's sources are so unreliable because the script is always 'almost done'. What can I tell you about it — it's set on the campus of Greendale Community College. I'm super excited about it, and we're almost done."

The Community movie is a continuation of the TV-series, which was often praised for clever writing and breaking the fourth wall. In the series, the character Abed said that the show would end up getting "six seasons and a movie", but the show was cancelled by NBC after season five. Fortunately, Yahoo picked it up in 2015, and it ultimately got the sixth season. With the movie coming, Abed's prophecy has been fullfilled - and the fans will finally have gotten what they have been begging for.

Thanks Variety