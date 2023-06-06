Community movie was set to film in the summer before the writer's strike

HQ

After waiting for longer than most fans would have hoped, Community will finally be looking to achieve its destiny of six seasons and a movie in the future, as a Community movie has been confirmed and is coming, sooner rather than later.

Although, it will be coming later than expected as Joel McHale, the individual who plays Jeff Winger in the show, has revealed in an interview with Variety that the writer's strike has meant that the movie will be filming later than planned.

"We had a shooting date coming up, which was going to be in the summer. And I think they were extremely close to — I mean, Dan is somebody that tweaks things but, obviously, that's all stopped."

McHale continued by adding: "But I think it was pretty darn close. It was close, the shoot date was coming up and we were all excited to do it and then the writers strike happened, which obviously put everything on hold, and rightfully so. The writers are asking for very reasonable things. Writers need to be paid properly."

There's no word as to when the Community movie will enter into production now, but considering the script needs to be finalised, it might not start filming until the strike is concluded and the writers are properly compensated and paid.