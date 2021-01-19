Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Community is getting a paintball video game

It's based on the beloved paintball episode from the show and it resembles Splatoon.

One of the best sitcoms ever made is Community. Due to Dan Harmon's script with plenty of pop-cultural referenses, fast jokes and meta-humor, it wasn't for everyone and struggled with viewers through six seasons, whish incidently was the number it would end up with according to a prophecy from one of the main characters, Abed. But Abed also said there would be a movie, which still hasn't happened.

Well, now you can get a game instead, as 6 Seasons and a Game has now been released as an Alpha on Steam. It is a paintball game that takes place on Greendale Community College, based on the very popular paintball episodes of the series. You can find a short teaser on Twitter that reveals some resemblance to Splatoon.

It is free to download, and while we're waiting for the Community movie that hopefully will be made one day (surely Abed can't be wrong!?), let's enjoy some Greendale paintball fun.

