Commonwealth calls for release of Ugandan opposition leader

The Commonwealth has released a statement urging Uganda to release opposition leader Kizza Besigye, arguing that his prolonged detention undermines democracy and human rights in the country.

Besigye, a longtime critic of President Yoweri Museveni, has spent nearly three months in military custody on charges that include illegal firearms possession. His recent hunger strike, which led to a brief hospitalization, has intensified concerns over his well-being and fueled public outrage.

While the Commonwealth expressed rare criticism of a member state, Museveni dismissed Besigye's protest as an attempt to gain sympathy for bail. Meanwhile, tensions escalated as police detained activists demanding his release, and opposition figure Bobi Wine reported the abduction of his brother by armed men. For now, it remains to be seen how Uganda will respond to growing pressure.