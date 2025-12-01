Commodore 64 is making a comeback

HQ

If you were an active gamer during the golden age of the 1980s, you will undoubtedly remember the Commodore 64, which was one of the truly dominant formats of that era. There were both simpler and more expensive versions of it, with this model striking just the right balance between price and performance, and around 20 million units were sold.

This is, of course, sufficient enough to make many people have fond memories of the device, and there is still a vibrant scene of people creating games and programs for it. However, getting hold of a unit in good condition is not easy, as it ceased production over 30 years ago. Fortunately, change is now on the way.

It has long been reported that Commodore CEO Christian "Peri Fractic" Simpson was about to start manufacturing the classic device, but no one has really dared to claim victory prematurely. Until now.

The official Commodore account has announced on Instagram that production is not only underway, but Peri Fractic also gives a brief overview of the design, reveals what comes in the box (including stickers and a cassette tape with around 100 games), and shows off a few piles of already assembled Commodore 64 Ultimate units.

It is, of course, fully compatible with all games and original accessories, but still has a number of new features, including support for Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and HDMI. It is also worth noting that it has more RAM, but is still a recreated unit and is therefore not an emulation or similar.

The units cost from $300, and if you order now, delivery is expected in February or March. Read more about the Commodore 64 Ultimate and treat yourself to one at this link.