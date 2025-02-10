Commandos: Origins will launch on the 9th of April

HQ

Commandos: Origins is set for release on the 9th of April, and is marching full-steam ahead towards it. The tactical stealth/strategy game sees you take control of elite soldiers as you try to help win WWII from behind enemy lines.

"The Green Beret couldn't have said it better with his iconic phrase 'Consider it done,'" said Jürgen Reusswig, Claymore Game Studios' director via Steam. "After more than four years of setting up a new studio, design and development and the invaluable community feedback from various playtests, operation 'Release' is a go for Commandos: Origins. We are proud and excited that players will now be able to experience the origins story of the elite unit which started this legendary franchise."

Retail versions of Commandos: Origins will launch a little later, on the 22nd of May, and the Xbox One and PS4 versions will release later in the year, too. From the 9th of April, the game will also be available on Xbox Game Pass.